    PEO C4I Visits USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) [Image 2 of 3]

    PEO C4I Visits USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Krishna Jackson 

    Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command

    170307-N-RP435-026 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 7, 2017) Lt. Anthony Lavopa, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) explains to Rear Adm. Carl P. Chebi, program executive officer for Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and his team how the Navy’s newest destroyer’s network infrastructure and design is different from previous destroyer-class ships. Chebi visited Zumwalt to view the latest design efficiencies and C4I capabilities after recently assuming responsibility as PEO C4I and PEO Space Systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna M. Jackson/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 19:09
    Photo ID: 3235246
    VIRIN: 170307-N-RP435-026
    Resolution: 3657x2438
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEO C4I Visits USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) [Image 1 of 3], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    PEO C4I Visits USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000)
    PEO C4I Visits USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000)
    PEO C4I Visits USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000)

    PEO C4I
    USS Zumwalt

