170307-N-RP435-026 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 7, 2017) Lt. Anthony Lavopa, USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) explains to Rear Adm. Carl P. Chebi, program executive officer for Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and his team how the Navy’s newest destroyer’s network infrastructure and design is different from previous destroyer-class ships. Chebi visited Zumwalt to view the latest design efficiencies and C4I capabilities after recently assuming responsibility as PEO C4I and PEO Space Systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna M. Jackson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 19:09 Photo ID: 3235246 VIRIN: 170307-N-RP435-026 Resolution: 3657x2438 Size: 4.22 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PEO C4I Visits USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000) [Image 1 of 3], by Krishna Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.