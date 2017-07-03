PEO C4I Visits USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000)

170307-N-RP435-017 SAN DIEGO (Mar. 7, 2017) Capt. Andrew F. Carlson, executive officer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000), provides an overview of the Navy’s newest destroyer to Rear Adm. Carl P. Chebi, program executive officer for Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence (PEO C4I) and his team. Chebi visited Zumwalt to view the latest design efficiencies and C4I capabilities after recently assuming responsibility as PEO C4I and PEO Space Systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Krishna M. Jackson/Released)

