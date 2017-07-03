A KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Mar. 7, 2017. Travis was recently selected as one of the preferred locations for the next two active-duty-led KC-46A Pegasus bases. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 18:48 Photo ID: 3235167 VIRIN: 170307-F-LI975-0238 Resolution: 2403x3320 Size: 2.08 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-46A Pegasus [Image 1 of 9], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.