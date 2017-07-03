(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KC-46A Pegasus [Image 5 of 9]

    KC-46A Pegasus

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A KC-46A Pegasus arrives at Travis Air Force Base, Calif., Mar. 7, 2017. Travis was recently selected as one of the preferred locations for the next two active-duty-led KC-46A Pegasus bases. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 18:48
    Photo ID: 3235161
    VIRIN: 170307-F-LI975-0214
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-46A Pegasus [Image 1 of 9], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air mobility command
    travis
    air force
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    usaf
    60 AMW
    KC-46A Pegasus
    60 AMW/PA

