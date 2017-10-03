Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, U.S. Air Force Manpower, Personnel and Services deputy chief of staff, speaks to Team Andrews members at the Women’s History Luncheon at The Club at Andrews on Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 10, 2017. During the event, Grosso spoke on this year’s topic “Honoring Trailblazing Women in Business and Labor,” as well as the importance of diversity and service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 15:34 Photo ID: 3234712 VIRIN: 170310-F-HB534-0009 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.42 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honoring Trailblazing Women in Business and Labor, by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.