Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, U.S. Air Force Manpower, Personnel and Services deputy chief of staff, speaks to Team Andrews members at the Women’s History Luncheon at The Club at Andrews on Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 10, 2017. During the event, Grosso spoke on this year’s topic “Honoring Trailblazing Women in Business and Labor,” as well as the importance of diversity and service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 15:34
|Photo ID:
|3234712
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-HB534-0009
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Honoring Trailblazing Women in Business and Labor, by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Honoring trailblazing women in business and labor
LEAVE A COMMENT