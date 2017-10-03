(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Honoring Trailblazing Women in Business and Labor

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso, U.S. Air Force Manpower, Personnel and Services deputy chief of staff, speaks to Team Andrews members at the Women’s History Luncheon at The Club at Andrews on Joint Base Andrews, Md., March 10, 2017. During the event, Grosso spoke on this year’s topic “Honoring Trailblazing Women in Business and Labor,” as well as the importance of diversity and service. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rustie Kramer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 15:34
    Photo ID: 3234712
    VIRIN: 170310-F-HB534-0009
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Trailblazing Women in Business and Labor, by A1C Rustie Kramer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Women in the Military
    Women's History Month
    Joint Base Andrews
    Air Force District of Washington
    11th Wing
    11 WG
    JBA
    11th Wing Public Affairs
    WHM
    Fly Fight Win
    Lt. Gen. Gina Grosso
    Chiefs Own
    U.S. Air Force: USAF
    11 WG PA
    America's Airmen
    Honoring Trailblazing Women in Business and Labor
    Wingen
    U.S. Air Force Manpower
    Personnel and Services deputychief of staff

