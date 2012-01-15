South Dakota Students Visit Nebraska Air National Guard

Thirty aviation students and their supervisors from the Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, S.D. took a look inside a KC-135R Stratotanker March 14, 2017, 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln, Neb. Yesterday they toured Southeast Community College and today they toured the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum along with the 155th ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Jamie C. Titus/ Released)

Date Posted: 03.16.2017
Location: LINCOLN, NE, US