South Dakota Students Visit Nebraska Air National Guard

Thirty aviation students and their supervisors from the Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, S.D. toured aircraft and maintenance shops related to their classes March 14, 2017, 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln, Neb. The school has come down to Nebraska to tour the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, Southeast Community College, and the 155th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Jamie C. Titus/ Released)

