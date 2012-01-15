(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    South Dakota Students Visit Nebraska Air National Guard

    South Dakota Students Visit Nebraska Air National Guard

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2012

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jamie Titus 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Thirty aviation students and their supervisors from the Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown, S.D. toured aircraft and maintenance shops related to their classes March 14, 2017, 155th Air Refueling Wing, Lincoln, Neb. The school has come down to Nebraska to tour the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum, Southeast Community College, and the 155th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Jamie C. Titus/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2012
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 14:07
    Photo ID: 3234548
    VIRIN: 170314-Z-SP306-003
    Resolution: 4579x3048
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Dakota Students Visit Nebraska Air National Guard [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Jamie Titus, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    South Dakota Students Visit Nebraska Air National Guard
    South Dakota Students Visit Nebraska Air National Guard

    tour
    Nebraska
    S.D.
    students
    Maintenance
    Watertown
    155th

