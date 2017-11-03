U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Oehlke, Aerial Maintainer, 621st Contingency Response Wing, marshalls a Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Crisis Response 2017, March 11, 2017 at Gulfport, Mississippi. Crisis Response measures the U.S. Air Force capabilities during wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Waggoner/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 14:27
|Photo ID:
|3234416
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-VT672-021
|Resolution:
|3200x2128
|Size:
|595.74 KB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
This work, Crisis Response 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Robert Waggoner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
