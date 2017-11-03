(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Crisis Response 2017 [Image 2 of 4]

    Crisis Response 2017

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Waggoner 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Thomas Brandenburg (left) and Tech. Sgt. Anthony Leonard (right), Airfield Managers, 621st Contingency Response Wing, install the middle seats on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during exercise Crisis Response 2017, March 11, 2017, in Gulfport, Mississippi. Crisis Response measures the U.S. Air Force capabilities during wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Waggoner/RELEASED)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 14:27
    Photo ID: 3234413
    VIRIN: 170311-F-VT672-019
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 850.42 KB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crisis Response 2017 [Image 1 of 4], by SSgt Robert Waggoner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    621CRW
    305AMW
    514AMW
    67ABW
    514AMOS

