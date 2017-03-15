Bridge operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

170315-N-WF272-546 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Navy Chaplain Lt. Andrew Burns, from Mount Desert, Maine, on temporary assigned duty to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, reads a nightly prayer from the bridge of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) over the ship’s general announcing system. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

