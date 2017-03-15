Bridge operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

170315-N-WF272-534 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brittany Parker, from Carthage, Texas, makes a deck log entry on the bridge of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

