    Bridge operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 2 of 2]

    Bridge operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170315-N-WF272-534 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brittany Parker, from Carthage, Texas, makes a deck log entry on the bridge of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 21:13
    Photo ID: 3230736
    VIRIN: 170315-N-WF272-534
    Resolution: 3000x2047
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bridge operations aboard USS Bonhomme Richard [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

