SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Chris Cooper reaches the lookout point at Kolekole Pass, during the Kolekole 10K, March 11, 2017. The race returned for its second year, and was open to the military and the public. The Kolekole 10K is part of the Hawaii Armed Forces Joint Race Series. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 21:25 Photo ID: 3230712 VIRIN: 170311-A-TH981-009 Resolution: 1584x1023 Size: 403.32 KB Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kolekole 10K offers a view worth running to [Image 1 of 10], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.