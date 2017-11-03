(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Kolekole 10K offers a view worth running to [Image 5 of 10]

    Kolekole 10K offers a view worth running to

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Kristen Wong 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Col. Stephen E. Dawson, the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii commander, heads back down Kolekole Pass, during the Kolekole 10K, March 11, 2017. The race returned for its second year, and was open to the military and the public. The Kolekole 10K is part of the Hawaii Armed Forces Joint Race Series. (U.S. Army photo by Kristen Wong, Oahu Publications)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kolekole 10K offers a view worth running to [Image 1 of 10], by Kristen Wong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

