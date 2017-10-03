BNP Paribas Open honors Combat Center Marines

Lance Cpl. Cole Dalton, student, Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School, prepares to present the national colors during the 15th Banque Nationale de Paris Paribas Open’s “Salute to Heroes,” in Indian Wells, Calif., March 10, 2017. This event began in 2002 after Sept. 11, and is meant to celebrate, recognize and honor all service men and women as well as first responders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Medina Ayala-Lo)

