Command Sgt. Maj. Lawrence Ogle (Left) and Army Staff Sgt. Adam Whitley look on as competetiors traverse the Air Assault obstacle course as part of the Florida National Guard's Best Warrior competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center March 15 2017.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:14 Photo ID: 3229812 VIRIN: 170315-Z-LQ174-112 Resolution: 4874x3309 Size: 7.46 MB Location: STARKE, FL, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: STARKE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.