Command Sgt. Maj. Lawrence Ogle (Left) and Army Staff Sgt. Adam Whitley look on as competetiors traverse the Air Assault obstacle course as part of the Florida National Guard's Best Warrior competition at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center March 15 2017.
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 15:14
|Photo ID:
|3229812
|VIRIN:
|170315-Z-LQ174-112
|Resolution:
|4874x3309
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|STARKE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
