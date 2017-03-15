Army Pvt. 1st Class Janella Sanders, from Panama City, Florida, nears the top of the first of nine obstacles on Camp Blanding Joint Training Center's Air Assault Course March 15, 2017. Sanders is the only female competitor in the Florida National Guard's Best Warrior Competition, where the winner will advance to the regionals at Fort Knox later this year.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:14 Photo ID: 3229811 VIRIN: 170315-Z-LQ174-063 Resolution: 4160x4016 Size: 7.83 MB Location: STARKE, FL, US Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.