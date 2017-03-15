(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017 [Image 2 of 3]

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017

    STARKE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Milbrodt 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Army Pvt. 1st Class Janella Sanders, from Panama City, Florida, nears the top of the first of nine obstacles on Camp Blanding Joint Training Center's Air Assault Course March 15, 2017. Sanders is the only female competitor in the Florida National Guard's Best Warrior Competition, where the winner will advance to the regionals at Fort Knox later this year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 15:14
    Photo ID: 3229811
    VIRIN: 170315-Z-LQ174-063
    Resolution: 4160x4016
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: STARKE, FL, US 
    Hometown: PANAMA CITY, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Christopher Milbrodt, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Florida National Guard Best Warrior Competition
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017
    Florida National Guard Best Warrior 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Camp Blanding
    Florida National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Florida Air National Guard
    CBJTC
    We Work For You
    FLBWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT