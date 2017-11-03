A U.S. Army soldier struggles to remove his uniform during the underwater portion of the German Armed Forces Badge for military Proficiency competition held at Ft. Drum, N.Y. on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The day began with 84 competitiors and ended with 40 qualified finishers. The pool portion of the contest is where most participants dropped out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:21 Photo ID: 3229583 VIRIN: 170311-F-RJ808-008 Resolution: 2033x1452 Size: 94.47 KB Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Underwater struggle proves challenging [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.