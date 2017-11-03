(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Underwater struggle proves challenging [Image 1 of 3]

    Underwater struggle proves challenging

    NIAGARA FALLS, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    914th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Army soldier struggles to remove his uniform during the underwater portion of the German Armed Forces Badge for military Proficiency competition held at Ft. Drum, N.Y. on Saturday, March 11, 2017. The day began with 84 competitiors and ended with 40 qualified finishers. The pool portion of the contest is where most participants dropped out. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:21
    Photo ID: 3229583
    VIRIN: 170311-F-RJ808-008
    Resolution: 2033x1452
    Size: 94.47 KB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Underwater struggle proves challenging [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    914th Airlift Wing
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

