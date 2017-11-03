Two U.S. Army soldiers participate in the final leg of the German Armed Forces Badge for military Proficiency competition in Ft. Drum N.Y. on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees Fahrenheit during the all-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:21 Photo ID: 3229581 VIRIN: 170311-F-RJ808-006 Resolution: 2033x1452 Size: 343.73 KB Location: NIAGARA FALLS, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Defenders compete for gold [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.