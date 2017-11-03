Two U.S. Army soldiers participate in the final leg of the German Armed Forces Badge for military Proficiency competition in Ft. Drum N.Y. on Saturday, March 11, 2017. Temperatures hovered around zero degrees Fahrenheit during the all-day event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Richard Mekkri)
|03.11.2017
|03.15.2017 12:21
|3229581
|170311-F-RJ808-006
|2033x1452
|343.73 KB
|NIAGARA FALLS, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, Defenders compete for gold [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
