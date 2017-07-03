Col. Doug Hall, 436th Operations Group commander, and his husband Rob Hall speak during a Lean In Circle forum Mach 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Participation in the Lean In Circle is free and open to all members of Team Dover, regardless of branch, age, rank, gender or military status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:18 Photo ID: 3229573 VIRIN: 170307-F-FC116-1221 Resolution: 4410x3150 Size: 2.18 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lean In Circle [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Jared Duhon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.