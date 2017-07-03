Col. Doug Hall, 436th Operations Group commander, and his husband Rob Hall speak during a Lean In Circle forum Mach 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Participation in the Lean In Circle is free and open to all members of Team Dover, regardless of branch, age, rank, gender or military status. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 12:18
|Photo ID:
|3229573
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-FC116-1221
|Resolution:
|4410x3150
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
