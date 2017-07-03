Senior Master Sgt. Donald Clayborn, 435th Logistics Readiness Squadron Deployment and Distribution Flight superintendent, speaks during a Lean In Circle meeting March 7, 2017, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. Clayborn acted as the meeting’s emcee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Duhon)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 12:18
|Photo ID:
|3229571
|VIRIN:
|170307-F-FC116-1180
|Resolution:
|4415x3154
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
This work, Lean In Circle [Image 1 of 3], by SSgt Jared Duhon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
