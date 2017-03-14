(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen maintain flightline readiness in inclement weather

    Airmen maintain flightline readiness in inclement weather

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Martyn 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Airmen with the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron clear the flightline of ice, sleet and snow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 14. The precipitation is removed to ensure aircraft are able to take off and land at a moment's notice.

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:15
    Photo ID: 3229569
    VIRIN: 170314-F-CN368-032
    Resolution: 5227x3489
    Size: 6.91 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen maintain flightline readiness in inclement weather [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

