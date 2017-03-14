Airmen with the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron clear the flightline of ice, sleet and snow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 14. The precipitation is removed to ensure aircraft are able to take off and land at a moment's notice.
This work, Airmen maintain flightline readiness in inclement weather [Image 1 of 2], by A1C Zachary Martyn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
