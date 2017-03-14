Airmen maintain flightline readiness in inclement weather

Airmen with the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron clear the flightline of ice, sleet and snow at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 14. The precipitation is removed to ensure aircraft are able to take off and land at a moment's notice.

