Airmen maintain flightline readiness in inclement weather

Airmen with the 87th Civil Engineer Squadron plow sleet off of the flightline at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, March 14. The 87th CE worked nonstop throughout the nor'easter to ensure the base is prepared for both outgoing and incoming aircraft in the event of an emergency.

