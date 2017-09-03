(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Infantry Division Day declared in Georgia [Image 1 of 6]

    3rd Infantry Division Day declared in Georgia

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jarrod Morris 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Rep. Al Williams talks with Leaders and Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield on the floor of the House of Representatives during 3rd Infantry Division Day at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, March 9, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jarrod Morris)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division Day declared in Georgia [Image 1 of 6], by CPT Jarrod Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

