3rd Infantry Division Day declared in Georgia

Rep. Al Williams talks with Leaders and Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield on the floor of the House of Representatives during 3rd Infantry Division Day at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, March 9, 2017. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Jarrod Morris)

Date Taken: 03.09.2017 Location: ATLANTA, GA, US