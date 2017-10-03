(From left to right) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Austin Renforth, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island/Eastern Recruiting Region, Pfc. Madeline Kreamer, Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, the sergeant major of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island/Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major, pose for a photo after a graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 10, 2017. The ceremony is conducted to honor the new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:55 Photo ID: 3229259 VIRIN: 170310-M-UR592-042 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 1.63 MB Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service runs in the family [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.