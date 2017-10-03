(From left to right) U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Austin Renforth, commanding general of Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island/Eastern Recruiting Region, Pfc. Madeline Kreamer, Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, the sergeant major of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Sgt. Maj. Rafael Rodriguez, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island/Eastern Recruiting Region Sergeant Major, pose for a photo after a graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 10, 2017. The ceremony is conducted to honor the new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 09:55
|Photo ID:
|3229259
|VIRIN:
|170310-M-UR592-042
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service runs in the family [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
