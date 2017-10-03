Service runs in the family

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, (left) and Sgt. Maj. Paul Davis, salute during a graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 10, 2017. The ceremony is conducted to honor the new Marines. Kreamer is the sergeant major of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Davis is the Recruit Training Regiment Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

