    Service runs in the family [Image 2 of 2]

    Service runs in the family

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Howard Kreamer, (left) and Sgt. Maj. Paul Davis, salute during a graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C., March 10, 2017. The ceremony is conducted to honor the new Marines. Kreamer is the sergeant major of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and Davis is the Recruit Training Regiment Sergeant Major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Colby Cooper/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:55
    Photo ID: 3229256
    VIRIN: 170310-M-UR592-009
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service runs in the family [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

