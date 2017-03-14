Staff Sgt. Jordan, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron engineer, poses for a photograph in a facility he remodeled at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 14, 2017. Jordan volunteered more than 250 hours to complete the project which is now the new 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Airman Ministry Center. The facility is projected to be used more than 72,000 times annually. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:37 Photo ID: 3229221 VIRIN: 170314-Z-CO490-014 Resolution: 4564x3038 Size: 5.2 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed Airman Volunteers more than 250 hours, remodels deployed facility for fellow service members, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.