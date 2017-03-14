(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed Airman Volunteers more than 250 hours, remodels deployed facility for fellow service members

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Jordan, 380th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron engineer, poses for a photograph in a facility he remodeled at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, March 14, 2017. Jordan volunteered more than 250 hours to complete the project which is now the new 380th Air Expeditionary Wing Airman Ministry Center. The facility is projected to be used more than 72,000 times annually. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:37
    Photo ID: 3229221
    VIRIN: 170314-Z-CO490-014
    Resolution: 4564x3038
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed Airman Volunteers more than 250 hours, remodels deployed facility for fellow service members, by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

