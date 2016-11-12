(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    East Lansing community remembers Pearl Harbor-75th Anniversary [Image 2 of 5]

    East Lansing community remembers Pearl Harbor-75th Anniversary

    EAST LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2016

    Photo by Cpl. Immanuel Johnson 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael Samarov, Commanding Officer, 25th Marine Regiment, speaks to the audience during the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor event at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, Dec. 11, 2016. The event featured World War II veterans from the East Lansing area, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marines presenting the colors, and guest speaker, Col. Michael Samarov, Commanding Officer, 25th Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Immanuel M. Johnson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2016
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:33
    Photo ID: 3229199
    VIRIN: 161211-M-VW876-133
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 8.78 MB
    Location: EAST LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East Lansing community remembers Pearl Harbor-75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Immanuel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Pearl Harbor
    1st Battalion
    24th Marines
    East Lansing
    75th Anniversary
    4th Marine Corps District
    25 Marine Regiment

