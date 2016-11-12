U.S. Marines with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marines, retire the colors during the 75th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor event at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center, Dec. 11, 2016. The event featured World War II veterans from the East Lansing area, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 24th Marines presenting the colors, and guest speaker, Col. Michael Samarov, Commanding Officer, 25th Marine Regiment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Immanuel M. Johnson/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.11.2016 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:33 Photo ID: 3229194 VIRIN: 161211-M-VW876-199 Resolution: 2774x4933 Size: 6.1 MB Location: EAST LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, East Lansing community remembers Pearl Harbor-75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 5], by Sgt Immanuel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.