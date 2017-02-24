(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bod Pod tracks Airman fitness [Image 1 of 2]

    Bod Pod tracks Airman fitness

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Armstrong 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Sheena Swanner, Health and Wellness Center registered dietitian nutritionist, sits in the Bod Pod at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 24, 2017. The Bod Pod is available for active duty military members, dependents 17 and older, Department of Defense retirees and civilian contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman J.T. Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:06
    Photo ID: 3229174
    VIRIN: 170224-F-CG053-0003
    Resolution: 2049x2869
    Size: 688.24 KB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bod Pod tracks Airman fitness [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    medical
    health
    center
    nd
    wellness
    minot
    air force base
    north dakota
    afb
    bod pod

