The Bod Pod is used to determine a person’s body fat, weight and measure their resting metabolic rate. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman J.T. Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 09:06
|Photo ID:
|3229173
|VIRIN:
|170224-F-CG053-0002
|Resolution:
|3235x2310
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bod Pod tracks Airman fitness [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT