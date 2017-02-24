(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bod Pod tracks Airman fitness [Image 2 of 2]

    Bod Pod tracks Airman fitness

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Armstrong 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    The Bod Pod is used to determine a person’s body fat, weight and measure their resting metabolic rate. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman J.T. Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:06
    Photo ID: 3229173
    VIRIN: 170224-F-CG053-0002
    Resolution: 3235x2310
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bod Pod tracks Airman fitness [Image 1 of 2], by SrA Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    medical
    health
    center
    nd
    wellness
    minot
    air force base
    north dakota
    afb
    bod pod

