Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Stoss, Air Force Global Strike Command director of operations, speaks with 5th Maintenance Group leadership at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 27, 2017. Stoss visited Dock 8 and saw Airmen performing phase maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman J.T. Armstrong)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 09:00
|Photo ID:
|3229167
|VIRIN:
|170228-F-CG053-0026
|Resolution:
|2458x3441
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Stoss tours Minot AFB [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT