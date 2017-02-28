Date Taken: 02.28.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:00 Photo ID: 3229167 VIRIN: 170228-F-CG053-0026 Resolution: 2458x3441 Size: 1.67 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Brig. Gen. Stoss tours Minot AFB [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.