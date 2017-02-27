(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Brig. Gen. Stoss tours Minot AFB [Image 2 of 4]

    Brig. Gen. Stoss tours Minot AFB

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Justin Armstrong 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Brig. Gen. Ferdinand Stoss, Air Force Global Strike Command director of operations, sits inside a UH-1N Iroquois at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 27, 2017. Stoss visited the 54th Helicopter Squadron and was briefed about their role in keeping the missile complex secure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman J.T. Armstrong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:00
    Photo ID: 3229164
    VIRIN: 170227-F-CG053-0057
    Resolution: 2600x3639
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Stoss tours Minot AFB [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Justin Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

