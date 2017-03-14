Georgia Air National Guard security forces members partner with Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency and other departments and offices in support of Vigilant Guard exercise.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Ben Bates, a security forces specialist with the 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, practices crowd control techniques with Deputy William Reid from the Macon-Bibb Sheriff’s Department, Macon, Ga., March 14, 2017. The 116th Air Control Wing and the 165th Airlift Wing worked with the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management (EMA) and other agencies to successfully integrate crowd control techniques during a hurricane simulation to ensure the safety of citizens during possible natural disasters or catastrophes. Vigilant Guard Georgia 2017 is a joint regional training exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)

Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Location: MACON, GA, US