    Georgia Air National Guard security forces members partner with Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency and other departments and offices in support of Vigilant Guard exercise.

    Georgia Air National Guard security forces members partner with Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency and other departments and offices in support of Vigilant Guard exercise.

    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. regina young 

    116th Air Control Wing

    A U.S. Air Force security forces Airman, Georgia Air National Guard, partners with Corporal Greg Thomas from the Macon-Bibb Sheriff’s Department to practice crowd control techniques, Macon, Ga., March 14, 2017. The 116th Air Control Wing and the 165th Airlift Wing worked with the Macon-Bibb Emergency Management (EMA) and other agencies to successfully integrate crowd control techniques during a hurricane simulation to ensure the safety of citizens during possible natural disasters or catastrophes. Vigilant Guard Georgia 2017 is a joint regional training exercise sponsored by U.S. Northern Command in conjunction with the National Guard Bureau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Regina Young)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 07:58
    Photo ID: 3229068
    VIRIN: 170314-Z-PJ280-011
    Resolution: 3572x3471
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, by MSgt regina young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Georgia Air National Guard security forces members partner with Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency and other departments and offices in support of Vigilant Guard exercise.
    Georgia Air National Guard security forces members partner with Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management Agency and other departments and offices in support of Vigilant Guard exercise.

    Georgia National Guard
    Vigilant Guard
    Georgia Air National Guard
    security forces
    National Guard
    military police
    116th Air Control Wing
    165th Airlift Wing
    GAANG

