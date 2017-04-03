AVALON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Australia (March 4, 2017) A group of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) Red Lancers pose with Australian Navy cadets at the Avalon Airshow. A detachment of Red Lancers flew to Australia to showcase the P-8A as a static display in the airshow. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Morin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 05:56
|Photo ID:
|3228950
|VIRIN:
|170304-N-XR097-050
|Resolution:
|960x720
|Size:
|196.28 KB
|Location:
|AVALON, VIC, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Lancers Pose with Australian Navy Cadets at Avalon Airshow [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Nathan Morin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
VP-10 ‘Red Lancers’ Show off P-8A at Australian International Airshow
