Red Lancers Pose with Australian Navy Cadets at Avalon Airshow

AVALON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Australia (March 4, 2017) A group of Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) Red Lancers pose with Australian Navy cadets at the Avalon Airshow. A detachment of Red Lancers flew to Australia to showcase the P-8A as a static display in the airshow. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Morin/Released)

