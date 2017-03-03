(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Red Lancers Pose in front of RAAF P-8A at Avalon Airshow [Image 2 of 2]

    Red Lancers Pose in front of RAAF P-8A at Avalon Airshow

    AVALON, VIC, AUSTRALIA

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nathan Morin 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    AVALON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Australia (March 3, 2017) Lt.j.g. Jordan Waite, Lt. j.g. Jordan Stills, and Ens. Brooke Williams pose with a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) squadron in front of an Australian P-8A. Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) sent a detachment of Red Lancers to Australia to showcase the P-8A in the Avalon Airshow. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Morin/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 05:56
    Photo ID: 3228947
    VIRIN: 170303-N-XR097-010
    Resolution: 5312x2988
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: AVALON, VIC, AU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Lancers Pose in front of RAAF P-8A at Avalon Airshow [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Nathan Morin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    VP-10
    Patrol Squadron Ten
    Red Lancers
    Avalon International Airshow

