AVALON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Australia (March 3, 2017) Lt.j.g. Jordan Waite, Lt. j.g. Jordan Stills, and Ens. Brooke Williams pose with a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) squadron in front of an Australian P-8A. Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) sent a detachment of Red Lancers to Australia to showcase the P-8A in the Avalon Airshow. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Morin/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 05:56 Photo ID: 3228947 VIRIN: 170303-N-XR097-010 Resolution: 5312x2988 Size: 4.48 MB Location: AVALON, VIC, AU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Lancers Pose in front of RAAF P-8A at Avalon Airshow [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Nathan Morin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.