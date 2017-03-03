AVALON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, Australia (March 3, 2017) Lt.j.g. Jordan Waite, Lt. j.g. Jordan Stills, and Ens. Brooke Williams pose with a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) squadron in front of an Australian P-8A. Patrol Squadron Ten (VP-10) sent a detachment of Red Lancers to Australia to showcase the P-8A in the Avalon Airshow. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Nathan Morin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 05:56
|Photo ID:
|3228947
|VIRIN:
|170303-N-XR097-010
|Resolution:
|5312x2988
|Size:
|4.48 MB
|Location:
|AVALON, VIC, AU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Lancers Pose in front of RAAF P-8A at Avalon Airshow [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Nathan Morin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
VP-10 ‘Red Lancers’ Show off P-8A at Australian International Airshow
LEAVE A COMMENT