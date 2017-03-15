(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OC Spray On A Hot Day

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Butler, participate in Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) spray training on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 15, 2017. The OC training helps prepare Marines for situations where they may be contaminated with the spray and need to continue to function and provide security. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC Spray On A Hot Day [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brooke Deiters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

