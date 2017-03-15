U.S. Marines with Provost Marshal’s Office, Marine Corps Base Butler, participate in Oleoresin Capsaicin (OC) spray training on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, March 15, 2017. The OC training helps prepare Marines for situations where they may be contaminated with the spray and need to continue to function and provide security. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera Lance Cpl. Brooke Deiters)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 02:50 Photo ID: 3228799 VIRIN: 170315-M-MV819-0199 Resolution: 4641x3094 Size: 2.19 MB Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, OC Spray On A Hot Day [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Brooke Deiters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.