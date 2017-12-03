Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment

Airmen with 50th Aerial Port Squadron, 452nd Air Mobility Wing, strap down three Marine Corps High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) that are parked in the loading bay of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Strategic Mobility Exercise on March Air Force Reserve Base, Calif., March 12, 2017. STRATMOBEX is a training exercise conducted by the 1st Marine Logistics Group in order to maintain readiness and sharpen skills needed to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment on a large scale.

