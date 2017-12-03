(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment [Image 1 of 2]

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Airmen with 50th Aerial Port Squadron, 452nd Air Mobility Wing, strap down three Marine Corps High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) that are parked in the loading bay of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Strategic Mobility Exercise on March Air Force Reserve Base, Calif., March 12, 2017. STRATMOBEX is a training exercise conducted by the 1st Marine Logistics Group in order to maintain readiness and sharpen skills needed to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment on a large scale.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

