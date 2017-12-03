A Marine Corps High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) is parked in the loading bay of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Strategic Mobility Exercise on March Air Force Reserve Base, Calif., March 12, 2017. STRATMOBEX is a training exercise conducted by the 1st Marine Logistics Group in order to maintain readiness and sharpen skills needed to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment on a large scale.
Date Taken:
|03.12.2017
Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 19:43
Photo ID:
|3228499
VIRIN:
|170312-M-QP663-779
Resolution:
|5760x3840
Size:
|11.53 MB
Location:
|MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment
