    Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment

    MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    A Marine Corps High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) is parked in the loading bay of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Strategic Mobility Exercise on March Air Force Reserve Base, Calif., March 12, 2017. STRATMOBEX is a training exercise conducted by the 1st Marine Logistics Group in order to maintain readiness and sharpen skills needed to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment on a large scale.

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:43
    Photo ID: 3228499
    VIRIN: 170312-M-QP663-779
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.53 MB
    Location: MARCH AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment [Image 1 of 2], by LCpl Adam Dublinske, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    C-17
    Logistics
    1st Marine Expeditionary Force
    1st MLG
    7th ESB
    Riverside
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    California
    Embarkation
    HQ
    CLB-26
    CLR-15
    CLR-1
    1st MEF
    March Air Force Base
    Headquarters Regiment
    Air Men
    Lance Cpl. Adam Dublinske
    Air Women
    50th APS
    Staff Sgt. Daniel Melgoza
    Staff Sgt. Barrett Von Esch

