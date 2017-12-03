Practice makes performance: MLG Marines train for large scale deployment

A Marine Corps High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) is parked in the loading bay of an Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during Strategic Mobility Exercise on March Air Force Reserve Base, Calif., March 12, 2017. STRATMOBEX is a training exercise conducted by the 1st Marine Logistics Group in order to maintain readiness and sharpen skills needed to rapidly deploy personnel and equipment on a large scale.

