    NRD San Antonio holds LPO Conference to sharpen Recruiting Skills [Image 1 of 3]

    NRD San Antonio holds LPO Conference to sharpen Recruiting Skills

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE – (March 14, 2017) Leading Petty Officer, Navy Counselor 1st Class Ivan Aguilar of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) McAllen assists Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Jalisa Green of NRS South Corpus Christi with inputs into the Web R-Tools application during Navy Recruiting District San Antonio’s Leading Petty Officers Conference held at the Parr Officers Club. Aguilar, a native of Pharr, Texas, is 2005 graduate of Economedes High School and Green is a native of Baton Rouge, La., and a 2008 graduate of Scotlandville Magnet High School. (Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NRD San Antonio holds LPO Conference to sharpen Recruiting Skills [Image 1 of 3], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Recruiting

