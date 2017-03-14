NRD San Antonio holds LPO Conference to sharpen Recruiting Skills

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE – (March 14, 2017) Leading Petty Officer, Navy Counselor 1st Class Ivan Aguilar of Navy Recruiting Station (NRS) McAllen assists Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Jalisa Green of NRS South Corpus Christi with inputs into the Web R-Tools application during Navy Recruiting District San Antonio’s Leading Petty Officers Conference held at the Parr Officers Club. Aguilar, a native of Pharr, Texas, is 2005 graduate of Economedes High School and Green is a native of Baton Rouge, La., and a 2008 graduate of Scotlandville Magnet High School. (Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, Navy Recruiting District San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

Date Taken: 03.14.2017
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
Hometown: BATON ROUGE, LA, US
Hometown: PHARR, TX, US