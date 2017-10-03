An HH-60G Pave Hawk and an A-10C Thunderbolt II fly as part of a combat Search and rescue demonstration during the 75th Anniversary Flying Tiger Reunion, March 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. In 1941, President Roosevelt signed an executive order forming the American Volunteer Group. The AVG was organized into the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Pursuit Squadrons and later disbanded and replaced by the 23d Fighter Group in 1942. Under the command of Gen. Claire Chennault, the Flying Tigers comprised of the 74th, 75th, and 76th Pursuit Squadrons defended China against the Japanese. Throughout World War II, the Flying Tigers achieved combat success and flew the US-made Curtiss P-40 Warhawks painted with the shark-mouth design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 17:00 Photo ID: 3228286 VIRIN: 170310-F-NZ143-1092 Resolution: 3000x1997 Size: 2.1 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pave Hawk and Hawg [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.