(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    On the ramp [Image 4 of 4]

    On the ramp

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Senior Airman Timothy Foote and Master Sgt. Jerome Ware, 71st Rescue Squadron loadmasters, sit on the ramp of an HC-130J Combat King II during a combat search and rescue demonstration at the 75th Anniversary Flying Tiger Reunion, March 10, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga. In 1941, President Roosevelt signed an executive order forming the American Volunteer Group. The AVG was organized into the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Pursuit Squadrons and later disbanded and replaced by the 23d Fighter Group in 1942. Under the command of Gen. Claire Chennault, the Flying Tigers comprised of the 74th, 75th, and 76th Pursuit Squadrons defended China against the Japanese. Throughout World War II, the Flying Tigers achieved combat success and flew the US-made Curtiss P-40 Warhawks painted with the shark-mouth design. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Zachary Wolf)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 17:00
    Photo ID: 3228285
    VIRIN: 170310-F-NZ143-1068
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the ramp [Image 1 of 4], by TSgt Zachary Wolf, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Through the eyes
    'Pave' the way
    Pave Hawk and Hawg
    On the ramp

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    9th Air Force
    Moody Air Force Base
    Ninth Air Force
    23d Wing
    23 Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT