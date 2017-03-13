The Washington Navy Yard Visitor Control Center recently received an updated look to include new paint and carpet throughout the entire building and a new tile floor in the kitchen and conference area. In addition a new bullet proof glass partition and countertop workstation for employees were installed(U/S Navy Photo released/Shawnise Young).

