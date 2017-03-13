(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Washington Navy Yard Visitor Center [Image 3 of 4]

    Washington Navy Yard Visitor Center

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Chatney Auger 

    Naval District Washington

    The Washington Navy Yard Visitor Control Center recently received an updated look to include new paint and carpet throughout the entire building and a new tile floor in the kitchen and conference area. In addition a new bullet proof glass partition and countertop workstation for employees were installed(U/S Navy Photo released/Shawnise Young).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 13:22
    Photo ID: 3227702
    VIRIN: 170313-N-MM437-858
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Washington Navy Yard Visitor Center [Image 1 of 4], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

