The Washington Navy Yard Visitor Control Center recently received an updated look to include new paint and carpet throughout the entire building and a new tile floor in the kitchen and conference area. In addition a new bullet proof glass partition and countertop workstation for employees were installed(U/S Navy Photo released/Shawnise Young).
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 13:22
|Photo ID:
|3227702
|VIRIN:
|170313-N-MM437-858
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington Navy Yard Visitor Center [Image 1 of 4], by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
