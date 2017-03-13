(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard MSRT conducts training [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard MSRT conducts training

    MOYOCK, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team member conducts advanced combat marksman training at the Academi in Moyock, North Carolina, March 13, 2017. MSRT members are trained to be first responders to potential terrorist situations, deny terrorist acts, perform security actions against non-compliant actors, perform tactical facility entry and enforcement, participate in port level counterterrorism exercises and educate other forces on Coast Guard counterterrorism procedures. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 12:42
    Photo ID: 3227629
    VIRIN: 170313-G-BX086-003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 19.66 MB
    Location: MOYOCK, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard MSRT conducts training [Image 1 of 3], by PO1 Melissa Leake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard MSRT conducts training
    Coast Guard MSRT conducts training
    Coast Guard MSRT conducts training

    TAGS

    tactical
    Coast Guard
    training
    MSRT
    Academi

