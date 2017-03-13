Coast Guard MSRT conducts training

A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team member conducts advanced combat marksman training at the Academi in Moyock, North Carolina, March 13, 2017. MSRT members are trained to be first responders to potential terrorist situations, deny terrorist acts, perform security actions against non-compliant actors, perform tactical facility entry and enforcement, participate in port level counterterrorism exercises and educate other forces on Coast Guard counterterrorism procedures. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Melissa Leake/Released)

