(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air department Sailors move a CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 1 of 2]

    Air department Sailors move a CH-53E Super Stallion

    PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170314-N-NB544-048 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2017) Air department Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), re-spot a CH-53E Super Stallion on the flight deck. USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 04:25
    Photo ID: 3226908
    VIRIN: 170314-N-NB544-048
    Resolution: 5588x3730
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air department Sailors move a CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Air department Sailors move a CH-53E Super Stallion
    Marines assigned to the &quot;Flying Tigers&quot; Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) conduct maintenance checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Expeditionary Strike Group
    LHD 6
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    ESG 7
    DVIDS Email Import

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT