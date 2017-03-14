170314-N-NB544-048 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2017) Air department Sailors, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), re-spot a CH-53E Super Stallion on the flight deck. USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 04:25
|Photo ID:
|3226908
|VIRIN:
|170314-N-NB544-048
|Resolution:
|5588x3730
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air department Sailors move a CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
