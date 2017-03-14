170314-N-NB544-038 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2017) Marines, assigned to the "Flying Tigers" of Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), conduct preflight maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). VMM 262 provides assault transport, close-air support, and aviation command and control for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

