(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines assigned to the "Flying Tigers" Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) conduct maintenance checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 2 of 2]

    Marines assigned to the &quot;Flying Tigers&quot; Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) conduct maintenance checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion

    PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170314-N-NB544-038 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 14, 2017) Marines, assigned to the "Flying Tigers" of Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced), conduct preflight maintenance on a CH-53E Super Stallion on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). VMM 262 provides assault transport, close-air support, and aviation command and control for the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). USS Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 04:25
    Photo ID: 3226905
    VIRIN: 170314-N-NB544-038
    Resolution: 5294x3534
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA, PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines assigned to the "Flying Tigers" Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) conduct maintenance checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Air department Sailors move a CH-53E Super Stallion
    Marines assigned to the &quot;Flying Tigers&quot; Marine Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Reinforced) conduct maintenance checks on a CH-53E Super Stallion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sasebo
    MEU
    CH-53E
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Super Stallion
    Expeditionary Strike Group
    LHD 6
    USS Bonhomme Richard
    Marines
    maintenance
    assault
    Flying Tigers
    ESG 7
    DVIDS Email Import
    Marine Tiltrotor Squadron VMM 262
    ampibious

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT