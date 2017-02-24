(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-1 ADA Sustains the Force with Command Post of the Future

    1-1 ADA Sustains the Force with Command Post of the Future

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.24.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Spc. Ashton Andrade and Spc. Aaron Morris, tactical planner workstation operators, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, show the different types of maps that can be displayed on the Command Post of the Future (CPOF). Soldiers and leaders of 1-1 ADA will be able to use the CPOF to coordinate their movements, routes, and situational reports via graphical user interface, while maintaining situational awareness of the current environment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Clark Chen).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2017
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-1 ADA Sustains the Force with Command Post of the Future [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    1-1 ADA Sustains the Force with Command Post of the Future
    1-1 ADA Sustains the Force with Command Post of the Future

    PACAF
    Japan
    Okinawa
    Sea Dragon
    Kadena Air Base
    Air Defense
    Pacific Air Forces
    USARPAC
    Command and Control
    PACOM
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    Readiness
    USFJ
    Command Post Of the Future
    CPOF
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    C2
    1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    U.S. Forces Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    United States Army Pacific
    Sustain The Force
    1-1 ADA
    United States Pacific Command
    Sea Dragons
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    IAMD
    Snake Eyes’ Battalion
    1st Lt. Clark Chen

